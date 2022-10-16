Gallery: Fleshgod Apocalypse - Leipzig 2022-10-16

Hellraiser, Leipzig, Germany
16th October 2022
Fleshgod Apocalypse - “Valeno acros Europe Tour 2022” - Special Guest: Omnium Gatherum
Unfortunately the two support bands CHAOSEUM and W.E.B. did not play songs that evening which started finally with OMNIUM GATHERUM, a fantastic special guest. I hope to see them in the future with their own headliner tour. For me it was the first time I saw FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE live on stage. Everyone who wasn’t there missed something. Two great bands for an absolute fair ticket price. We hope you enjoy our live pictures of the evening.
Omnium Gatherum
https://www.omniumgatherum.org/
Fleshgod Apocalypse
https://shop.fleshgodapocalypse.com
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
.