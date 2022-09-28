Latest Raffles

September 2022
Gallery: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2022

Details
VKV2022 Eisbrecher 0008Ratiopharm Arena, Neu-Ulm, Germany
17th September 2022
Volle Kraft Voraus Festival 2022 with Erdling, Maerzfeld, Unzucht, Lord of the Lost, VNV Nation and Eisbrecher

Although the weather had planned only rain for us, I was really looking forward to the Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, because we were going to Volle Kraft Voraus Festival again. I’ve been attending the festival since the first year and I’ve never been disappointed, it’s always been a nice ending to the festival season for me, and 2022 was no exception to this rule. I didn’t get to the location until around 2p.m., where door opening and the EISBRECHER autograph hour were already in full swing.

The first performance started at 3 p.m., the honour of starting the festival was by ERDLING. It’s always difficult to start first, but the hall was already really full, there were some visitors who were only there to see the guys. Only 30 minutes were given to the band and they used the time very well.

  • VKV2022_Erdling_0001
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0003
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0004
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0006
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0007
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0009
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0011
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0013
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0015
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0016
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0018
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0020
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0022
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0026
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0028
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0030
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0031
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0034
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0035
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0037
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0039
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0040
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0043
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0046
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0047
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0049
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0051
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0053
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0055
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0057
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0061
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0062
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0063
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0065
  • VKV2022_Erdling_0067


For MAERZFELD, who came next, the atmosphere was already heated up and the party went on. Parallel to performances, visitors could still collect autographs from their favourite musicians, and I must say, the queue was not short for any of the bands, everyone got their attention.

  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0003
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0004
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0005
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0007
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0008
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0012
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0014
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0016
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0018
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0020
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0022
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0024
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0026
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0029
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0030
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0032
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0033
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0035
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0037
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0039
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0040
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0042
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0045
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0047
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0049
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0052
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0053
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0055
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0056
  • VKV2022_Maerzfeld_0058


UNZUCHT was the only band that had technical problems during their performance, but they were fixed very quickly and we could continue to enjoy Der Schulz’ performance.

  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0001
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0002
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0005
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0007
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0008
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0009
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0013
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0014
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0016
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0017
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0019
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0021
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0022
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0024
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0026
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0029
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0030
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0032
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0034
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0036
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0037
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0039
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0042
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0044
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0045
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0047
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0049
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0051
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0053
  • VKV2022_Unzucht_0054


Before LORD OF THE LOST came on stage, it was quite crowded in the hall, everyone wanted to see this mixture of glamorous looks and heavy riffs and people weren’t disappointed. I have to confess in two years of Corona, I missed performances of this band - they know exactly how to have fun, and the grand finale with ‘La Bomba’ just proved it.

  • VKV2022_LOTL_0002
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0003
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0004
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0007
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0008
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0010
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0013
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0014
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0016
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0018
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0020
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0022
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0023
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0026
  • VKV2022_LOTL_0028


There are the bands, no matter how many times you have seen or heard them live, you always enjoy doing it, VNV Nation is such a band for me. Ronan’s energy is indescribable, and although it was cold and rainy outside, inside the hall you felt safe and radiant with light as he sang ‘Nova’.

  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0002
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0004
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0007
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0009
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0011
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0013
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0015
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0016
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0018
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0020
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0021
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0025
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0026
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0027
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0029
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0030
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0032
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0034
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0036
  • VKV2022_VNV_Nation_0038


EISBRECHER was not stingy and immediately started performing the biggest hits like ‘Verrückt’ and ‘Fehler machen Leute’, which was also received with great enthusiasm. The setlist was a perfect mix of hits and new hits from the last two records and two hours of gig went by in a blink of an eye.

  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0001
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0002
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0003
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0005
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0006
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0008
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0012
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0014
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0015
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0017
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0018
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0021
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0022
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0024
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0026
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0027
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0029
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0030
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0032
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0034
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0038
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0039
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0041
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0043
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0045
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0047
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0049
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0051
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0053
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0055
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0057
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0059
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0060
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0062
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0064
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0065
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0067
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0069
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0071
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0073
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0075
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0077
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0078
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0080
  • VKV2022_Eisbrecher_0082


This time, as always, we got a hope for a new meeting, Volle Kraft Voraus will also take place in 2023, but not in autumn as usual, but on July 15. Anyway, I will be there, I hope you too.

All pictures by Daria Tessa