Special: Corona Quarantine Live: Online shows during the lockdown - May 2020

Nowadays with the current situation, when all events are cancelled, musicians and listeners stay at home and miss the crowdy events, their audience and energy from being on stage or in front of the stage, there is nothing left to do but watch the performances of your beloved and not so famous and not very performers through the monitor. Different musicians and organizers have found different solutions. During world quarantine and lockdown, the concept of “online concerts” became more and more popular. More precisely, the concept has already existed before, but now it has sparkled with new colours. Musicians who never did performances in front of the camera at home, began to turn it on more often and not only perform, but also communicate with their audience live, answering questions and performing their songs on request.Even the so-called online festivals have appeared, which are a many-hour marathon consisting of the performances of different artists. In today’s online world there are three types of performances:- unreleased old shows- pre-recorded exclusive home set for a specific event- real live broadcast from home or studioIt’s very hard to follow and know about all the events of that kind. Therefore, I propose to share similar events in Facebook or in comments. Future and past. In this situation of concert activity all of us are in the same conditions. Everyone can “go” to the concert and the atmosphere of the monitor will not be much different, so there is no any point in writing classic reports about shows. Everyone can watch the video and make own conclusions. So here will be only the list of events with dates, line-up, short description and link to the video…Line-up: LVX AeternaGenres: Synth-GothFormat: live broadcastDescription: The show of a German project LVX AETERNA was a bit hard to watch, because their broadcast was interrupted, disconnected and broken, but in the end they posted a set, and the set turned out to be quite good.Line-up: The Rorschach GardenGenres: Synth Pop, Future Pop, ElectronicFormat: live broadcastDescription: Suddenly, this performance came out in Facebook notifications and it turned out very interesting, although the image of Philip surprised a bit.Line-up: HerrschaftGenres: Electro MetalFormat: live broadcastDescription: Live show of the French project was done professionally and with good sound. Didn’t seem to be a home show.Line-up: Kari RueslåttenGenres: Neo-classics, Post-Folk, Dream Pop, IndieFormat: live broadcastDescription: KARI RUESLÅTTEN released her new album on May 9 and this broadcast was essentially a presentation of the album with stories about the recording process, facts about the compositions and the performance of new material. Very cool show.Line-up: Mental DisciplineGenres: Synth Pop, Future PopFormat: live broadcastDescription: Another online show by the Russian project MENTAL DISCIPLINE turned out to be as homely and cosy as the first. The playlist was different from the first time, but with few same tracks. And also, a new song from the upcoming album was performed with the release information.Line-up: Then Comes SilenceGenres: Gothic RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: Great Gothic Rock show of the Swedish project THEN COMES SILENCE and presentation of the songs from the new album.Line-up: The Spiritual BatGenres: Gothic RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: Communication with the audience in English and Italian, answering questions and the performance of some songs with the Italian gothic rock project THE SPIRITUAL BAT. Good, home and cosy.Line-up: Canis LupusGenres: Gothic RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: Online performance by Swedish gothic rock band CANIS LUPUS, which presented a new album.Line-up: DoppelgangeRGenres: Gothic RockFormat: live broadcastDescription: Another live stream from Russian Gothic Rock band now dedicated to the World’s Goth Day.Line-up: Black Nail CabaretGenres: Synth Pop, Synth Noir, DarkwaveFormat: live broadcastDescription: The Hungarian project recently released a new album, so this online concert was essentially the presentation of the new album. It turned out interesting, bright and high quality. One of the best online shows of the lockdown time.Line-up: Vivienne MortGenres: Indie, Neo-classicsFormat: live broadcastDescription: Ukrainian singer and the frontwoman of the band VIVIENNE MORT performed the unique show. It was unique for her and for the listeners. She was alone for the first time and without audience present. Talking to the host, answering question and playing. Very emotional and special atmosphere made by Danielle and her charm.Line-up: Inkubus SukkubusGenres: Gothic Rock, AcousticFormat: live broadcastDescription: Another home performance of the British band INKUBUS SUKKUBUS with a cosy atmosphere, a pet, a merchandise prices and the performance of their compositions in an acoustic version.