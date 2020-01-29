Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Matthew Pero (Bass, Vocals) from N O V A

Our search around the world for new artist for the project is going on. Our guest today comes from Phoenix, Arizona. Matthew Pero is vocalist and bassist in the Nu-Metal / Metalcore band N O V A. Last year they have released their debut EP ‘Apparitions’ and now there are in the studio working on new material for 2020. But our topic for today is not a music but tattoos so let’s start.: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: I got my first tattoo when I was 19 I was really into inspirational writing at the time so I got a quote by Albert Einstein “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow”. I didn’t take much time at all to decide what I wanted.: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: I have around 85 tattoos at the moment. There are no specific story behind my art. More of as the art aspect itself as a whole. I’m extremely into old school traditional style work. It’s also a way of showing people that I’m a musician.: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: My goal is to cover my entire body except visible places. hands, neck, face out of preference. I want to go for what I call that “50’s bodysuit” look which you don’t see very often these days.: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?: When I started getting tattooed I didn’t know exactly what style I was going for. At the time my primary artist was Joe Murph. He was amazing in the style of neo traditional tattooing. As I obtained a certain style I was looking for I then changed artists to Chris Tavino for almost 75% of my work. And now it’s Jay Roth since I recently relocated to Phoenix Arizona.: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: I believe it varies from individual to individual and the only way of coping with the pain of getting tattooed for me personally is 1. Knowing what your in for 2. Not looking at the actual process. As frequently as I get tattooed it doesn’t get easier. It all hurts!: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: I don’t regret a single tattoo I have. Although it takes some time getting used to standing out from the crowd. Being heavily tattooed. Which I overcame in time.: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Let’s say I think facial / visible tattoos suit certain people. The only taboo I have is people getting heavily tattooed with poor work / art.: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Personally I wouldn’t call getting tattooed frequently an addiction. It depends on the person’s personality / goal. If the person has an addictive personality in general then yes it can become a problem just like any other addiction they have. For me It’s a goal of getting 90% of my body done as I mentioned earlier. So it’s a passion.: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: Again, it really depends on the individual. For me it’s the art as a whole. For some it’s just to look “badass” or “cool” for some be a way to express themselves. Tattoos mean something to everyone differently.: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: The quality of work and placement place a huge factor and expresses a person in general. Yes, I believe there will always be that small percentage of people who will always be against tattoos. Because it’s taboo in society. Although I would say they are by far more acceptable as they where 10/20 years ago. As it depends on the work you’re pursing. For example, in the music industry it’s a plus to be inked. Giving you the certain look obtained through art.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: Choose your particular art / style wisely. Know the repercussions in society. It’s something that you will have on you for the rest of your life.Links: https://www.novaphx.com / https://www.facebook.com/WEARENOVACTProject by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria TessaPictures by Bill Fritz (https://www.facebook.com/FritzPhotography/)