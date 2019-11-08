Gallery: Volbeat - Frankfurt 2019

Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany7th November 2019‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound’ is their 7th Album and at the moment VOLBEAT are on their North American and European Tour. We had the opportunity to see and hear VOLBEAT at the Festhalle, one of the most beautiful venues of Frankfurt am Main. By the way, the Festhalle was sold out quite fast which means round about 12,000 fans saw the show. To quote most of the visitors I met… “They were f****** great!”.During the last years VOLBEAT have become one of the best Hard Rock bands. Especially their live performance is one of the reasons why they became so popular. Till the beginning of December VOLBEAT is still on tour. But you can also see them next year at one of the bigger festivals all over the world. If you like good old Hard-Rock… these guys from Denmark know how to rock.They brought two supporting acts with them. The first band was the Canadian Garage-Blues-Rock-Band DANKO JONES. It was the first time I saw them and I have to say their set was quite solid. And at the moment they are also on their own Headliner Club Tour named “A Rock Supreme” tour and I would say go and visit them they are worth it. Afterwards the audience could hear some Progressive-Metal from BARONESS. They formed in the United States and at the moment the band consists of John Baizley (vocals & guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar & vocals), Sebastian Thomson (drums) and Nick Jost (bass & keyboard). It was the first time I saw them but I would say it was not the last time for me.http://www.dankojones.com / https://www.facebook.com/dankojoneshttps://yourbaroness.com / https://www.facebook.com/YourBaronessSetlistBorn to Raise Hell (Motörhead song)Red Right Hand (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds song)01. Leviathan (First time as opener)02. Lola Montez03. Pelvis on Fire04. Doc Holliday05. Sorry Sack of Bones06. The Garden’s Tale07. Sad Man’s Tongue08. Black Rose09. When We Were Kids10. Slaytan11. Dead but Rising12. Fallen13. Die to Live14. Seal the Deal15. For Evigt16. Cloud 917. Lonesome Rider18. Last Day Under the Sun---19. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown20. Let It Burn21. I Only Want to Be With You (Dusty Springfield cover)22. Still Countinghttps://www.volbeat.dk / https://www.facebook.com/volbeatAll pictures by Mathias Utz (https://www.mathiasutz.net)