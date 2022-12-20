Latest Raffles

December 2022
Gallery: Lordfest - Hamburg 2022

Details
Lordfestedel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, Germany
17th December 2022
Lordfest 2022 with Lord of the Lost and Special Guests: Tag My Heart, Aesthetic Perfection, End of Green, ASP

The first thing LORD OF THE LOST announced was the “Homecoming” tour 2022, with various dates all over Germany, but they had searched in vain for a date in their hometown. Hamburg was simply forgotten, we thought. However, the LORDS would not be the LORDS if they did not have something special up their sleeve for their hometown. And so, a short time later, they announced the first-ever LORDFEST. This was the actual homecoming and a golden ending to a great year for the guys around Chris Harms. To celebrate the day, LORD OF THE LOST invited their friends from AESTHETIC PERFECTION, END OF GREEN, TAG MY HEART and also performed a special LORD OF THE LOST set together with ASP.


Tag My Heart

The Female Fronted Modern Metal band TAG MY HEART opened LORDFEST this evening. TAG MY HEART supported DARK TRANQUILITY at several concerts in Ukraine and were also included in the Female Metal League festival in Belgium this year. The band is young, energetic and ambitious. They reminded me something of JINJER in their sound and vocals. They definitely made a clean start.

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Sound: 7
Light: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10

Aesthetic Perfection

AESTHETIC PERFECTION was bouncing! Industrial Pop in all its glory, with Daniel’s sonorous melodious voice, created a driving atmosphere, a lot of rhythm and fun, and a bit of madness, of course. They will return to Hamburg with a solo concert in May 2023. We are looking forward to this moment.

Setlist
01. Gods & Gold
02. S E X
03. Rhythm + Control
04. Never Enough
05. American Psycho
06. The Dark Half
07. Spit It Out
08. Love Like Lies

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 8
Light: 10
Total: 9.3 / 10

End of Green

The audience was a bit immersed in an atmosphere of doom and melancholy, with deep vocals of Michael Huber. END OF GREEN is a German Dark Rock band formed in Stuttgart in 1992. They became known by appearances with famous artists such as PARADISE LOST, IGGY POP, and IN EXTREMO. They played Doom Metal in their early days, but after their first album, began to pursue a style of Alternative Rock / Metal with Gothic influences, which they describe as “Depressed Subcore”.

Setlist
01. Pain Hates Me
02. Away
03. Dead City Lights
04. Evergreen
05. Demons
06. Hurter
07. Killhoney
08. Goodnight Insomnia
09. Highway 69
10. Carpathian Gravedancer
11. Death in Veins / Hurt

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 10
Total: 9 / 10

Lord of the Lost

LORDFEST 2022 was a mixture of Dark Metal, Nu Metal, Metalcore, and Hardcore. All in all, it was an incredible evening and a rollercoaster of emotions! Of course, the stunning performance of the LORDS themselves was the cherry on the cake. That is the right way to end a tour, and a generally successful year for the band, most of which they spent warming up such musical legends as IRON MAIDEN. It is planned that LORDFEST will become an annual event in the future, involving special guests. Looking forward to it.

Setlist
01. The Gospel of Judas
02. Morgana
03. Break Your Heart
04. Dry The Rain
05. One Day Everything Will Be Okay
06. Full Metal Whore
07. Ruins
08. Prison
09. Born With A Broken Heart
10. Echo (ASP cover) (with ASP)
11. Schwarzer Schmetterling (ASP cover) (with ASP)
12. Ich will brennen (ASP cover) (with ASP)
13. Priest
14. For They Know Not What They Do
15. In a Perfect World
16. Die Tomorrow
17. Blood for Blood
18. Forevermore / Credo
19. Drag Me to Hell
20. Loreley
21. La Bomba

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10

All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska