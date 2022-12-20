Gallery: Lordfest - Hamburg 2022

edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, Germany17th December 2022The first thing LORD OF THE LOST announced was the “Homecoming” tour 2022, with various dates all over Germany, but they had searched in vain for a date in their hometown. Hamburg was simply forgotten, we thought. However, the LORDS would not be the LORDS if they did not have something special up their sleeve for their hometown. And so, a short time later, they announced the first-ever LORDFEST. This was the actual homecoming and a golden ending to a great year for the guys around Chris Harms. To celebrate the day, LORD OF THE LOST invited their friends from AESTHETIC PERFECTION, END OF GREEN, TAG MY HEART and also performed a special LORD OF THE LOST set together with ASP.The Female Fronted Modern Metal band TAG MY HEART opened LORDFEST this evening. TAG MY HEART supported DARK TRANQUILITY at several concerts in Ukraine and were also included in the Female Metal League festival in Belgium this year. The band is young, energetic and ambitious. They reminded me something of JINJER in their sound and vocals. They definitely made a clean start.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Sound: 7Light: 8Total: 7.5 / 10AESTHETIC PERFECTION was bouncing! Industrial Pop in all its glory, with Daniel’s sonorous melodious voice, created a driving atmosphere, a lot of rhythm and fun, and a bit of madness, of course. They will return to Hamburg with a solo concert in May 2023. We are looking forward to this moment.Setlist01. Gods & Gold02. S E X03. Rhythm + Control04. Never Enough05. American Psycho06. The Dark Half07. Spit It Out08. Love Like LiesRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Sound: 8Light: 10Total: 9.3 / 10The audience was a bit immersed in an atmosphere of doom and melancholy, with deep vocals of Michael Huber. END OF GREEN is a German Dark Rock band formed in Stuttgart in 1992. They became known by appearances with famous artists such as PARADISE LOST, IGGY POP, and IN EXTREMO. They played Doom Metal in their early days, but after their first album, began to pursue a style of Alternative Rock / Metal with Gothic influences, which they describe as “Depressed Subcore”.Setlist01. Pain Hates Me02. Away03. Dead City Lights04. Evergreen05. Demons06. Hurter07. Killhoney08. Goodnight Insomnia09. Highway 6910. Carpathian Gravedancer11. Death in Veins / HurtRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 10Total: 9 / 10LORDFEST 2022 was a mixture of Dark Metal, Nu Metal, Metalcore, and Hardcore. All in all, it was an incredible evening and a rollercoaster of emotions! Of course, the stunning performance of the LORDS themselves was the cherry on the cake. That is the right way to end a tour, and a generally successful year for the band, most of which they spent warming up such musical legends as IRON MAIDEN. It is planned that LORDFEST will become an annual event in the future, involving special guests. Looking forward to it.Setlist01. The Gospel of Judas02. Morgana03. Break Your Heart04. Dry The Rain05. One Day Everything Will Be Okay06. Full Metal Whore07. Ruins08. Prison09. Born With A Broken Heart10. Echo (ASP cover) (with ASP)11. Schwarzer Schmetterling (ASP cover) (with ASP)12. Ich will brennen (ASP cover) (with ASP)13. Priest14. For They Know Not What They Do15. In a Perfect World16. Die Tomorrow17. Blood for Blood18. Forevermore / Credo19. Drag Me to Hell20. Loreley21. La BombaRatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 10Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska