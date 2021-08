CD Review: Erasure - The Neon Remixed

Artist: ErasureTitle: The Neon RemixedGenre: Electro PopRelease Date: 30th July 2021Label: Mute RecordsOutside my window, is clearly the entrance to a wasp’s nest. These busy little creatures go speeding in and out all day, shooting off in different directions, following some urge or pre-programming to gather food, or scope out new territories or just look for picnics to invade and humans to annoy. I can hear them too, somewhere in the ceiling space between rafters and roof, and they don’t make the sounds you’d expect. There’s no buzzing. Just a strange, alien scratchy sound. Occasionally there’s a humming, when they fan their wings to regulate the temperature. And sometimes a noise like breathing or raspy purring. The nest will only last for this summer, and then it dies and is abandoned, so I’m leaving them to go about their business, being wasps, doing what wasps do, unmolested.Why am I telling you this? Presumably for every person out there that thinks “so what?” is another who finds that kind of stuff fairly interesting. And so, it is with the new album by ERASURE. It’s actually the old album ‘The Neon’ released this time last year - and I reviewed it then most favourably, as it is indeed a sturdy, yet bright and breezy modern pop gem - now fully remixed, extended and completely mucked-about with. Why? Who knows...? There is one new song, ‘Secrets’, just so you feel you are getting a bit of value for money, but this does sound suspiciously like something left over from the original sessions, now deemed worthy enough for padding, and spruced up and given a purpose. And even that gets remixed. Twice. Yawn.When it comes to this kind of thing, I am definitely in the “So what?” camp. If anyone would like to hear how my wasps are getting on, feel free to ask.01. Secrets02. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) – HiFi Sean Remix03. Nerves Of Steel – Andy Bell And Gareth Jones’ Sapphire And Steel Mix04. Fallen Angel – Saint Remix05. No Point In Tripping – John ‘JC’ Carr And Bill Coleman Remix06. Shot A Satellite – GRN Extended Remix07. Tower Of Love – BSB’s Stella Polaris Remix08. Diamond Lies – Armageddon Turk Extended Remix09. New Horizons – Matt Pop Extended Remix10. Careful What I Try To Do – Brixxtone Extended Remix11. Kid You’re Not Alone – Theo Kottis Remix12. Secrets – Kim Ann Foxman’s Heaven Mix13. No Point In Tripping – Can Love Be Synth Remix14. Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) – HiFi Sean Dub15. Careful What I Try To Do – Brixxtone Synthwave Dub16. Nerves Of Steel – Gareth Jones’ ElectroGenetic Terabyte Of Love Mix17. Kid You’re Not Alone – Paul Humphreys Remix18. Secrets – Octo Octa’s Psychedelic Visions Disco DubAndy BellVince Clark https://www.erasureinfo.com / https://www.facebook.com/erasureinfoMusic: 4Sound: 4Total: 4 / 10