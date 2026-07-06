Live Review: Pixies - Frankfurt 2026

2nd July 2026
Pixies - “P40 - Celebrating 40 Years Tour 2026” - Support: Gans
With one of the most influential Alternative Rock bands celebrating an impressive four decades of music, Frankfurt’s Jahrhunderthalle became a pilgrimage site for fans of every generation on this warm summer evening.
As part of the “P40 - Celebrating 40 Years Tour”, PIXIES returned to Germany with a career-spanning setlist that promised to revisit the band’s remarkable legacy. Before the legendary quartet took over the stage, however, British Post-Punk duo GANS had the task of warming up the audience - and they proved to be far more than just an opening act.
Gans
GANS are a Post-Punk duo from Manchester, England, consisting of Euan Woodman (vocals, guitar) and Tom Rhodes (drums). Despite their compact line-up, the band delivers an energetic and intense live performance, blending Post-Punk, Noise Rock and Alternative Rock into a powerful sound. Since their formation, GANS have built a reputation for explosive concerts that perfectly translate their raw energy from the studio to the stage. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552741731995
Music & Performance
Punctually at 8:00 p.m., GANS took to the stage and immediately kicked things off. Their performance felt slightly chaotic at first, but in the best possible way. There was hardly a moment to catch a breath as the duo kept moving relentlessly throughout the set without sacrificing the quality of their music. It was obvious that they had invested plenty of time into building up their stamina, because maintaining that level of intensity for the entire performance was nothing short of impressive.
The audience quickly embraced the band’s energetic stage presence. People danced, clapped along and celebrated every song, making GANS the perfect choice to warm up the crowd for the evening’s main attraction. Their five-song set may have been relatively short, but it certainly left a lasting impression and proved that sometimes quality matters far more than quantity.
Setlist
01. In Time
02. It’s Just Life
03. I think I Like You
04. Step-Psychosis
05. This Product
Pixies
Few bands have shaped Alternative Rock as profoundly as PIXIES. Formed in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1986, the band became one of the most influential acts of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their unique combination of melodic songwriting, loud-quiet dynamics and surreal lyrics inspired countless artists, including Nirvana, Radiohead and many others. Celebrating four decades of music, the “P40 - Celebrating 40 Years Tour” is both a retrospective and a reminder of why PIXIES remain one of Alternative Rock’s most important bands. https://pixies.os.fan / https://www.facebook.com/Pixies
Music & Performance
At exactly 9:00 p.m., the lights dimmed once again as PIXIES entered the stage to loud applause. Celebrating forty years as a band and with nine studio albums to choose from, putting together the perfect setlist is almost an impossible task. Nevertheless, the band managed to create an impressive journey through their extensive catalogue.
With an incredible thirty-song performance, PIXIES made sure that every era of their career was represented, featuring at least one song from each studio album. Unsurprisingly, the biggest focus was placed on their legendary 1989 masterpiece ‘Doolittle’, which contributed a large portion of the evening’s highlights and delighted long-time fans.
The concert flowed effortlessly from one classic to another. Songs like ‘Debaser’, ‘Wave of Mutilation’, ‘Monkey Gone to Heaven’, ‘Here Comes Your Man’, ‘Hey’ and ‘Where Is My Mind?’ received thunderous reactions from the audience, who sang along almost word for word. At the same time, newer material blended naturally into the set, proving that PIXIES are far more than just a nostalgic act.
The band’s performance was professional, confident and refreshingly understated. Rather than relying on elaborate stage effects, PIXIES allowed the music to remain the centre of attention. Their unmistakable sound, combined with excellent musicianship and crystal-clear audio, created an atmosphere that felt authentic from beginning to end. The lighting design complemented the performance perfectly without becoming overwhelming, while the sound mix remained powerful and well-balanced throughout the evening. Every instrument could be heard clearly, allowing both the quiet passages and the explosive moments to shine equally.
By the time the closing songs ‘Where Is My Mind?’ and ‘Into the White’ brought the evening to an end, it was clear that the audience had witnessed something special. Forty years after their formation, PIXIES continue to demonstrate why they are regarded as pioneers of Alternative Rock. Their anniversary tour is not merely a celebration of the past, but convincing proof that the band’s music has lost none of its relevance or impact.
Setlist
01. Intro. Young and Joyful Bandit
02. Velouria
03. The Happening
04. Gouge Away
05. Debaser
06. Wave of Mutilation
07. Monkey Gone to Heaven
08. The Vegas Suite
09. Snakes
10. In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) (Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover)
11. Death Horizon
12. Here Comes Your Man
13. Vamos
14. Motorway to Roswell
15. Cactus
16. Caribou
17. Bone Machine
18. Hang Wire
19. Head On (The Jesus and Mary Chain cover)
20. Isla de Encanta
21. Tame
22. Hey
23. Ana
24. Mr. Grieves
25. I Bleed
26. Crackity Jones
27. No. 13 Baby
28. Winterlong (Neil Young cover)
29. Where Is My Mind?
30. Into the White
All Pictures by Daria Tessa