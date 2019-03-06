Latest Raffles

Gallery: Oomph - Bochum 2019

Details
Oomph!Zeche, Bochum, Germany
5th March 2018
Oomph! & Special Guest: Nervenbeisser

Reinvention and continuity - OOMPH! have been synonymous with self-renewal, pioneer spirit and carefree creativity for almost three decades. Gold and platinum awards, international top chart entries and their number #1 hit single “Augen Auf!” speak for themselves! Hardly a band has ever influenced the German musical scene so deeply and still keeps it heavily fascinated! The trio around CRAP, DERO and FLUX is now ready to release its thirteenth long-player Ritual.

“Our most aggressive, heaviest and darkest album in a while”, singer DERO states truthfully. After the signing with Napalm Records earlier this year, it’s time to unveil all album details of their forthcoming Ritual. The current tour of the new album, ‘Ritual’, will started in Germany at the beginning of March, and is followed by a full month throughout European hotspots in France, UK, Spain, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Today, we have pictures from the Bochum show for you!


Nervenbeisser


https://www.facebook.com/nervenbeisser

Setlist
01. Liebesschmerz
02. Alles Gut
03. Märchenland
04. Zeitenwandel
05. Ein Letztes Mal
06. Probleme
07. Du Gehst
08. Todesengel


Oomph!

https://www.oomph.de / https://www.facebook.com/oomphband

Setlist
01. Intro
02. TRRR - FCKN – HTLR
03. Labyrinth
04. Träumst Du
05. Jetzt oder nie
06. Der neue Gott
07. Mein Herz
08. Das weiße Licht (Long Version)
09. Tausend Mann und ein Befehl
10. Niemand
11. Kein Liebeslied
12. Auf Kurs
13. Fieber / Das letzte Streichholz (Medley)
14. Gott ist ein Popstar
15. Gekreuzigt
16. Alles aus Liebe
17. Im Namen des Vaters
18. Jede Reise hat ein Ende
19. Kleinstadtboy
20. Sandmann
21. Augen auf!
---
22. Mein Schatz
23. Als wärs das letzte Mal

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
