Gallery: Oomph - Bochum 2019

Zeche, Bochum, Germany
5th March 2018
Oomph! & Special Guest: Nervenbeisser
Reinvention and continuity - OOMPH! have been synonymous with self-renewal, pioneer spirit and carefree creativity for almost three decades. Gold and platinum awards, international top chart entries and their number #1 hit single “Augen Auf!” speak for themselves! Hardly a band has ever influenced the German musical scene so deeply and still keeps it heavily fascinated! The trio around CRAP, DERO and FLUX is now ready to release its thirteenth long-player Ritual.
“Our most aggressive, heaviest and darkest album in a while”, singer DERO states truthfully. After the signing with Napalm Records earlier this year, it’s time to unveil all album details of their forthcoming Ritual. The current tour of the new album, ‘Ritual’, will started in Germany at the beginning of March, and is followed by a full month throughout European hotspots in France, UK, Spain, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Today, we have pictures from the Bochum show for you!
Nervenbeisser
https://www.facebook.com/nervenbeisser
Setlist
01. Liebesschmerz
02. Alles Gut
03. Märchenland
04. Zeitenwandel
05. Ein Letztes Mal
06. Probleme
07. Du Gehst
08. Todesengel
Oomph!
https://www.oomph.de / https://www.facebook.com/oomphband
Setlist
01. Intro
02. TRRR - FCKN – HTLR
03. Labyrinth
04. Träumst Du
05. Jetzt oder nie
06. Der neue Gott
07. Mein Herz
08. Das weiße Licht (Long Version)
09. Tausend Mann und ein Befehl
10. Niemand
11. Kein Liebeslied
12. Auf Kurs
13. Fieber / Das letzte Streichholz (Medley)
14. Gott ist ein Popstar
15. Gekreuzigt
16. Alles aus Liebe
17. Im Namen des Vaters
18. Jede Reise hat ein Ende
19. Kleinstadtboy
20. Sandmann
21. Augen auf!
---
22. Mein Schatz
23. Als wärs das letzte Mal
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OLAFUR ARNALDS
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BISHOP GUNN
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRENDAN PERRY
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAT FRANKIE
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ORVILLE PECK
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YANN TIERSEN
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEX FRANCIS
|Wed Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: A / PLAYING HI-FI SERIOUS
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRENDAN PERRY
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAT FRANKIE
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YANN TIERSEN
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GODSMACK
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview LIGHT THE TORCH - Essen 2019-04-23
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2019-07-20 & 21
- Preview ROCK AM RING - Nürburgring 2019
- Preview TOKIO HOTEL - Berlin 2019-05-25
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2019-08-10 & 11
- Preview TOTO - Gelsenkirchen 2019-07-14
- Preview MIDNIGHT OIL - Gelsenkirchen 2019-07-13
- Preview OWLS'N'BATS Festival - Detmold 2019-07-06
- Preview PROPHETS OF RAGE - Cologne 2019-08-05
- Preview RHEINRIOT - Cologne 2019-08-03
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Sasa Stubbs
- Interview: Felix Marc - February 2019
- Live Review: Pop Evil - Cologne 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tim Petrasch (Guitar, Vocals) from Even Temper
- Live Review: While She Sleeps - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Hell Boulevard - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Korpiklaani - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: White Lies - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: P.O.D. - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Madrugada - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Streets, The- Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Zweite Jugend - Elektronische Körpermusik
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Kira Kyoto (drums) from Venues, Bouncing Betty
- Live Review: Steel Panther - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Feuerengel - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Ghost - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Amorphis & Soilwork - Saarbrücken 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andi Krush
- Live Review: Avatar - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - M'era Luna Tattoo Special 2018
Latest News
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - First bands announced!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WILLIAM FAITH, ZWEITE JUGEND and lots of more new bands!
- W FEST 2019 - Additional Activities
- LIGHTHOUSE IN DARKNESS - New project by Helen Vogt (FLOWING TEARS) releases debut album
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Line-up complete!
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces "Empath Europe - Volume 1" Tour
- VAINSTREAM ROCKFEST 2019 - Münster Top Open-Air Festival With Dropkick Murphys, Donots & Architects
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - DAS ICH, SCHANDMAUL and many more new bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - “Lost Souls“ Tour 2019 with additional shows in July 2019
- STAHLMANN - New album on 23 March 2019!
- KÆSTEL - Former Funker Vogt frontman returns to the scene with his first solo album
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Next batch of bands announced!
- CHONTARAZ - Album release during 70000TONS OF METAL, Single+Video today!
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album, new video and new tour!
- THE DANDY WARHOLS - New Album “Why You So Crazy” on 25 January 2019
.