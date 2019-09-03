ncn-animated
Gallery: Eisbrecher - Chemnitz 2019

Details
Eisbrecher41Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany
30th August 2019
Eisbrecher - Open Air 2019 - Special Guest: Faelder

Last Friday, EISBRECHER and their support FAELDER were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach near Chemnitz. The castle courtyard with the moated castle in the background offers visitors a beautiful scenery, which can also convince with very good acoustics during the concerts.

The day started with a lot of heat and thunderstorms. But the concert visitors were lucky and could enjoy the evening without rain. And the evening was really a pleasure! The event was opened by FAELDER who were very enthusiastic about the audience. Wow, what a great kickoff! The band earned a lot applause from the audience. After the break, EISBRECHER took the stage and were celebrated by their fans. As always, EISBRECHER had a well-mixed set, great sound and light. A great concert evening the fans will remember for a long time.


Faelder

  • Faelder01
  • Faelder02
  • Faelder03
  • Faelder04
  • Faelder05
  • Faelder06
  • Faelder07
  • Faelder08
  • Faelder09
  • Faelder10
  • Faelder11
  • Faelder12
  • Faelder13
  • Faelder14
  • Faelder15
  • Faelder16
  • Faelder17
  • Faelder18
  • Faelder19
  • Faelder20
  • Faelder21
  • Faelder22
  • Faelder23
  • Faelder24
  • Faelder25
  • Faelder26
  • Faelder27
  • Faelder28
  • Faelder29
  • Faelder30
  • Faelder31
  • Faelder32
  • Faelder33
  • Faelder34
  • Faelder35

https://www.facebook.com/faelder.official


Eisbrecher

  • Eisbrecher01
  • Eisbrecher02
  • Eisbrecher03
  • Eisbrecher04
  • Eisbrecher05
  • Eisbrecher06
  • Eisbrecher07
  • Eisbrecher08
  • Eisbrecher09
  • Eisbrecher10
  • Eisbrecher11
  • Eisbrecher12
  • Eisbrecher13
  • Eisbrecher14
  • Eisbrecher15
  • Eisbrecher16
  • Eisbrecher17
  • Eisbrecher18
  • Eisbrecher19
  • Eisbrecher20
  • Eisbrecher21
  • Eisbrecher22
  • Eisbrecher23
  • Eisbrecher24
  • Eisbrecher25
  • Eisbrecher26
  • Eisbrecher27
  • Eisbrecher28
  • Eisbrecher29
  • Eisbrecher30
  • Eisbrecher31
  • Eisbrecher32
  • Eisbrecher33
  • Eisbrecher34
  • Eisbrecher35
  • Eisbrecher36
  • Eisbrecher37
  • Eisbrecher38
  • Eisbrecher39
  • Eisbrecher40

https://www.facebook.com/eisbrecher

Setlist
01. Verrückt
02. Phosphor
03. Antikörper
04. Fehler machen Leute
05. Augen unter Null
06. Amok
07. Eiszeit
08. So oder so
09. Leider
10. Prototyp
11. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn
12. 1000 Narben
13. This Is Deutsch
---
14. Volle Kraft voraus
15. Was ist hier los?
16. Miststück (Megaherz cover)
17. Herzdieb

More on Eisbrecher & Faelder


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
