Gallery: Eisbrecher - Chemnitz 2019

Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany30th August 2019Last Friday, EISBRECHER and their support FAELDER were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach near Chemnitz. The castle courtyard with the moated castle in the background offers visitors a beautiful scenery, which can also convince with very good acoustics during the concerts.The day started with a lot of heat and thunderstorms. But the concert visitors were lucky and could enjoy the evening without rain. And the evening was really a pleasure! The event was opened by FAELDER who were very enthusiastic about the audience. Wow, what a great kickoff! The band earned a lot applause from the audience. After the break, EISBRECHER took the stage and were celebrated by their fans. As always, EISBRECHER had a well-mixed set, great sound and light. A great concert evening the fans will remember for a long time.Setlist01. Verrückt02. Phosphor03. Antikörper04. Fehler machen Leute05. Augen unter Null06. Amok07. Eiszeit08. So oder so09. Leider10. Prototyp11. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn12. 1000 Narben13. This Is Deutsch---14. Volle Kraft voraus15. Was ist hier los?16. Miststück (Megaherz cover)17. HerzdiebMore on Eisbrecher All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer