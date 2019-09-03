Gallery: Eisbrecher - Chemnitz 2019

Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany
30th August 2019
Eisbrecher - Open Air 2019 - Special Guest: Faelder
Last Friday, EISBRECHER and their support FAELDER were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach near Chemnitz. The castle courtyard with the moated castle in the background offers visitors a beautiful scenery, which can also convince with very good acoustics during the concerts.
The day started with a lot of heat and thunderstorms. But the concert visitors were lucky and could enjoy the evening without rain. And the evening was really a pleasure! The event was opened by FAELDER who were very enthusiastic about the audience. Wow, what a great kickoff! The band earned a lot applause from the audience. After the break, EISBRECHER took the stage and were celebrated by their fans. As always, EISBRECHER had a well-mixed set, great sound and light. A great concert evening the fans will remember for a long time.
Faelder
https://www.facebook.com/faelder.official
Eisbrecher
https://www.facebook.com/eisbrecher
Setlist
01. Verrückt
02. Phosphor
03. Antikörper
04. Fehler machen Leute
05. Augen unter Null
06. Amok
07. Eiszeit
08. So oder so
09. Leider
10. Prototyp
11. Himmel, Arsch und Zwirn
12. 1000 Narben
13. This Is Deutsch
---
14. Volle Kraft voraus
15. Was ist hier los?
16. Miststück (Megaherz cover)
17. Herzdieb
More on Eisbrecher & Faelder
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIM PETRAS
|Thu Sep 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THOMPSON SQUARE
|Fri Sep 06 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEØMA
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIGHT THE FIGHT
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SAY SUE ME
|Fri Sep 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HERRENGEDECK
|Sat Sep 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sat Sep 07 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: M.I.N.E.
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sat Sep 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Nocturnal Culture Night (NCN)
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGE SCHNEIDER
|Sun Sep 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRASH BOAT
|Mon Sep 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUZANNE SANTO
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Tue Sep 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHN PAUL WHITE
Login
Latest Previews
- Preview DEATHSTARS - European tour 2020
- Preview PLUSWELT FESTIVAL BERLIN EDITION - Berlin 2019
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - Hamburg 2019-10-31
- Preview BARONESS - Münster 2019-10-26
- Preview SLIPKNOT - Germany 2020
- Preview ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2020 - Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick and more heroes of Rock music
- Preview RBB 88.8 POP-HELDEN FESTIVAL - Berlin 2019-09-07
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Cologne 2019-10-19
- Preview THE SISTERS OF MERCY - Cologne 2019-10-14
- Preview MACHINE HEAD - Bochum 2019-10-14
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel
- CD Review: Eraldo Bernocchi, FM Einheit and Jo Quail - Rosebud
- CD Review: Siren - Up from the Depths: Early Anthology and More
- CD Review: Tytus - Rain after Draught
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Jungstötter & P. A. Hülsenbeck - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- CD Review: Iris - Six
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
- Live Review: Of Mice & Men - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Parkway Drive - Luxembourg City 2019
- Interview: Brook - August 2019
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Rocco del Schlacko - Püttlingen 2019 (Day 2)
Latest News
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
.